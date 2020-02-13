Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – A fender bender Thursday afternoon on Interstate 70 ended with a man in custody, charged with aggravated assault. Denver police were called to eastbound I-70 near Quebec Street just before 4:30 p.m.
Investigators said a man who was rear-ended got out of his car and held a razor to the neck of the person who hit his car. The person with the razor to their neck pushed the man away and subsequently cut their finger on the razor.
Officers arrested the driver with the razor and jailed him on an aggravated assault charge. The injury to the other driver was minor, according to police.
Several lanes of eastbound I-70 were closed while police investigated. All lanes have since reopened.