DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Transportation is spreading a safety message this Valentine’s Day. CDOT teamed up with Lightshade Dispensaries for a different kind of bouquet.
The idea behind the campaign is to help educate customers and their loved ones about the dangers of driving while high.
One message reads, “Roses are red, violets are blue, I promise to never drive high, so I can always come home to you.”
The bouquets have different safety messages and information about Colorado’s impaired driving laws.