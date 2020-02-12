



Tears have turned to smiles for Audrey Trevino and her fiance’ Kyle Riley. When CBS4 informed them last week that their wedding venue had permanentlyclosed, they scrambled.

Now they have a new location at a great price. The wedding day was coming up quickly. She was in tears when she read the email from a Noah’s representative.

“I wanted to reach out personally and tell you how devastating this must be on your big day,” it

read.

Trevino told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger it was tough,

“Overwhelmed, not a little, but a lot. The wedding is scheduled for next month,” she said.

She contacted Church Ranch Event Center in Westminster and the date on her invitations was

available. They fixed her up at a deeply discounted rate.

Mitchell Ray the center’s wedding specialist said losing your wedding venue with just days or weeks before the big day can be tough.

“It is quite heavy. It’s like a death. They’ve suffered a loss, and I think we have had to talk a lot of people off the ledge.”

Shae Vialpando also lost her money and her date from Noah’s. At Church Ranch she liked what she saw. A way out of the nightmare she had never expected. She questioned whether another location could be found so late in the game.

“How are we going to find a venue this late in time? We aren’t going to be able to find anything reasonable,” she told CBS4.

Church Ranch Event Center has come to the rescue of her and other Noah’s clients offering open dates at reduced price,

For some brides, grooms and others jilted by their event center, there may be a happy honeymoon ahead.

Noah’s filed for bankruptcy protection in May 2019. Last Friday the court ordered it closed.

Investors had been suing Noah’s claiming it was like a Ponzi scheme, taking their money and paying expenses rather than paying them what they had due.

