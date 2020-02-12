



– Snowstorm after snowstorm have Denver metro area homeowners struggling to keep up with all the shoveling. But all the snow has left many seniors, who can’t clear their walks, homebound.

There is a program to help called “Snow Buddies,” but Volunteers of America Colorado desperately needs volunteers.

According to VOA, the need is critical in Park Hill, Montbello, Five Points and all of Aurora. Nearly 400 people are waiting for help.

Norrisa Stevenson, 69, is grateful her sidewalk in Park Hill is snow free.

“My husband is a disabled veteran and he had a heart attack,” she said.

During the first big snow this month, Norrisa called Denver’s 311 help center and somebody stopped by and shoveled.

When the next storm hit, Norrisa had to do the job.

“I don’t want to have a heart attack or slip and fall because who’s going to take care of my husband,” she told CBS4’s Kathy Walsh.

That is why, two years ago, the Stevensons signed up to get a Snow Buddy, a snow shoveling volunteer who would be paired with them by VOA Colorado.

But Natalie Stucker will tell you Snow Buddies are a rare breed.

“We don’t have enough volunteers, not even close to it,” Natalie said.

Natalie is both an employee of VOA and a volunteer.

“We have about 375 seniors on the wait list right now to receive a Snow Buddy,” she said.

Natalie said seniors risk getting hurt if they go out on slick sidewalks, so many end up homebound.

Norrisa says she would like to count on young people in her neighborhood, but they want $10 or $20 to help.

“If you’re on a fixed income you don’t have that kind of money,” she said. “We need volunteers to come and help, not just me, but all the elderly people in any community.”

LINKS: VOA Snow Buddies | Denver Snow Angels