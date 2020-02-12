BREAKING NEWSCU head football coach Mel Tucker resigns, reportedly heading to Michigan State
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (CBS Local) — A Kansas man’s $25,000 offer to the person who helps find him a girlfriend is getting a lot of attention ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Indeed, if you help Jeff Gebhart find the perfect woman, he says he’ll not only give you $25,000 — he’ll give another $25,000 to a local no-kill animal shelter.

“The main objective of this is to find the right girl for me, wherever she is,” Gebhart told CBS affiliate KCTV.

The 47-year-old Prairie Village man says he’s sick of dating — especially online dating. So he consulted his closest friends and came up with a plan that involves some serious cash.

“Well think about it, if you’re in a happy marriage, what monetary value could you ever place on meeting the right person…ever?” he asked.

Gebhart, who grew up in Kansas City and has never been married, says the $25,000 figure is roughly based on how much he would spend anyway on dating over a period of time.

“My time and frustration and disappointment definitely is worth some sort of dollar figure but that was roughly what I’d spend in dating,” he said

Gebhart launched a website Sunday night, complete with a professional video, an extensive profile and surveys for people who think they are — or know — the perfect woman for him.

“You have a big number that apply. They go through our Willy Wonka machine and the ones that come out are the ones that would be great candidates for me — any one of them — and that’s without looking at pictures or knowing the chemistry or anything,” he said.

By the way, Gebhart is a dog person — his dog Gunner comes with the deal!