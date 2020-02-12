AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will make his second campaign stop in Colorado next weekend. Mayor Pete will host a town hall event in Aurora on Feb. 22, the day of the Nevada Caucus.
Buttigieg is coming off a second-place finish in the New Hampshire primary, and a contested win in the Iowa Caucus. Currently, he holds a one delegate lead over Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, 22 to 21.
The location of the town hall will be revealed to those who RSVP. You can do so here. Doors for the event are currently scheduled to open at 7 p.m.
Campaign 2020 Resources
See a list of important dates in Colorado’s 2020 election cycle.
The field of candidates who will be on Colorado’s first presidential primary in 20 years has been largely established. To see a list of the candidates who have submitted a statement of intent and filing fee in order to appear on the March 3 Colorado Presidential Primary (which is also Super Tuesday) click here.
Register to vote through the Colorado Secretary of State’s office.