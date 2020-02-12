BREAKING NEWSCU head football coach Mel Tucker resigns, reportedly heading to Michigan State
By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Aurora News, Campaign 2020, Pete Buttigieg


AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will make his second campaign stop in Colorado next weekend. Mayor Pete will host a town hall event in Aurora on Feb. 22, the day of the Nevada Caucus.

Pete Buttigieg hosts a rally at Denver’s Fillmore Theater on Jan. 8. (credit: CBS)

Buttigieg is coming off a second-place finish in the New Hampshire primary, and a contested win in the Iowa Caucus. Currently, he holds a one delegate lead over Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, 22 to 21.

The location of the town hall will be revealed to those who RSVP. You can do so here. Doors for the event are currently scheduled to open at 7 p.m.

Campaign 2020 Resources

See a list of important dates in Colorado’s 2020 election cycle.

The field of candidates who will be on Colorado’s first presidential primary in 20 years has been largely established. To see a list of the candidates who have submitted a statement of intent and filing fee in order to appear on the March 3 Colorado Presidential Primary (which is also Super Tuesday) click here.

Register to vote through the Colorado Secretary of State’s office.

