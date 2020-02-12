Comments
GEORGETOWN, Colo. (CBS4)– Parker the Snow Dog is such a good boy he’s been named the honorary Mayor of Georgetown. Parker is a 3-year-old Burnese Mountain Dog who is adding the top office to his resume.
You are looking at the new Honorary Mayor of Georgetown, Colorado. Thank you to the Town of Georgetown Selectmen for unanimously voting me in tonight. #MayorParker #georgetowncolorado pic.twitter.com/R1LM4SUCuP
— Parker The Snow Dog (@officialsnowdog) February 12, 2020
Parker is already the mascot for Loveland Ski Area and a camp therapy dog for Easter Seals Rocky Mountain Village in Empire.
He was voted in unanimously by Georgetown residents. There will be an official swearing-in ceremony.