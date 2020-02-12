Filed Under:Georgetown News

GEORGETOWN, Colo. (CBS4)– Parker the Snow Dog is such a good boy he’s been named the honorary Mayor of Georgetown. Parker is a 3-year-old Burnese Mountain Dog who is adding the top office to his resume.

Parker is already the mascot for Loveland Ski Area and a camp therapy dog for Easter Seals Rocky Mountain Village in Empire.

(credit: Georgetown)

He was voted in unanimously by Georgetown residents. There will be an official swearing-in ceremony.

Comments

Leave a Reply