Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– There is a new addition to the lesser kudu herd at the Denver Zoo, a male named Lawnald. He was born Jan. 29 to mom Elsa and dad Joe.
DENVER (CBS4)– There is a new addition to the lesser kudu herd at the Denver Zoo, a male named Lawnald. He was born Jan. 29 to mom Elsa and dad Joe.
Lawnald joins half sister Winifred and Eleanor. Eleanor was born Sept. 23, 2019. Lesser kudu are a type of forest antelope that are found in East Asia.
If you would like to visit Lawnald and the rest of the herd you can find their habitat across form Toyota Elephant Passage. The zoo is currently operating under winter hours which run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
By Lindsey Unhock