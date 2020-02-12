Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – A woman who fell into icy water at a frozen pond over the weekend has died. She had been in critical condition since falling into the pond while walking her dog on Sunday.
Leslie Webster was a teacher at Colorado Academy, near Hampden and Pierce in Denver. She was walking her dog near the school when she fell through the ice. It’s not clear what led her and the dog out onto the ice.
West Metro firefighters had to pull them out. Firefighters say the pond has an aerator that keeps the middle of the body of water unfrozen.
Webster’s husband saw them fall through the ice. The dog was taken to a veterinarian for treatment.