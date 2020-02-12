Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – A quick round of snow is blowing through northern Colorado and the Denver metro area on Wednesday. We have a Winter Weather Advisory in place through 11:00 pm on Wednesday for 1 to 5 inches of snow in the Denver area, foothills, and into Weld County.
Weld County was briefly under a Snow Squall Warning earlier this afternoon after an intense area of snow blew in.
After the snow clears later, we start to get a break from the snow and cold. Thursday will still be a bit chilly, but we should have more sunshine in the Denver area and east. Light snow will continue in the high country.
Temperatures climb to the 40s and 50s from Friday through Sunday before more snow is possible on Monday afternoon.
