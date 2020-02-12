WEATHER ALERTWinter Weather Advisory issued for Denver through 11 p.m. for 1-5 inches of snow
By Lauren Whitney
Filed Under:Colorado News


DENVER (CBS4) – A quick round of snow is blowing through northern Colorado and the Denver metro area on Wednesday. We have a Winter Weather Advisory in place through 11:00 pm on Wednesday for 1 to 5 inches of snow in the Denver area, foothills, and into Weld County.

Weld County was briefly under a Snow Squall Warning earlier this afternoon after an intense area of snow blew in.

After the snow clears later, we start to get a break from the snow and cold. Thursday will still be a bit chilly, but we should have more sunshine in the Denver area and east. Light snow will continue in the high country.

(credit: CBS)

Temperatures climb to the 40s and 50s from Friday through Sunday before more snow is possible on Monday afternoon.

RELATED: Snow Shoveling Volunteers Needed To Help Seniors In Denver Metro Area

Lauren Whitney

Comments

Leave a Reply