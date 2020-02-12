DENVER (CBS4) – After a one day break, snow will make a return to Denver and the Front Range starting Wednesday afternoon. Accumulation will vary but some areas on the west and south sides of the Denver metro area will see up to 5 inches of accumulation.
A storm diving from Wyoming into Colorado will cause the snow. Moisture is somewhat limited with this storm so most areas will generally see less snow compared to Monday or last weekend. And at this time, there no official advisories have been issued.
Many neighborhoods in the Denver metro area will get 1 to 3 inches of snow. Higher amounts up to 5 inches are possible over the south and west sides of the metro area including cities such as Boulder, Arvada, Golden, Littleton, Highlands Ranch, and Castle Rock. Locations in the foothills of Jefferson and Boudler Counties including Evergreen and Nederland could see up to 7 inches.
The snow will end by around midnight Wednesday night and then dry weather will prevail for the Denver area Thursday through Sunday.
During this time the mountains will continue to see a chance for snow.