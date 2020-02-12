Comments
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Commerce City are looking for a missing toddler who is likely with his mother who doesn’t have parental rights. Danny Fish, Jr. is 2½ years old and could be with Valerie Watson.
Danny is 40 pounds and nearly 3-feet tall. He is likely with Watson, his mother, who is 29 years old and 6-foot-1.
They may be hanging around East Colfax in Denver. Watson lost her parental rights to keep Danny and there is a restraining order to keep her from seeing him.
Anyone with information about Danny or Watson is asked to call the Commerce City Police Department at (303) 287-2844.