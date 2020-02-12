DENVER (CBS4) – Pro-life groups joined Republican lawmakers at the Colorado State Capitol Tuesday to rally for two abortion bills. House Bill 1068 and House Bill 1098 both failed to pass out of committee.
House Bill 1068 mandated medical care be given to babies who are born alive after or during an abortion. A violation would carry a $100,000 fee and a class 3 felony.
“If this bill dies today, that is saying it is okay, I hate to use the words, to finish off a baby after a failed abortion and the child is born,” said State Rep. Shane Sandridge, a Republican who represents El Paso County.
House Bill 1098 would prohibit abortions after 22 weeks. If a medical provider violated the proposed law, they would face a class one misdemeanor and a fine. Women who seek an abortion after 22 weeks would not face criminal penalties.
“There are all kinds hypothetical things that are horrible in the world that we could create legislation to prevent. But the reality is, we should be creating laws on things that are actually happening,” said Rev. Amanda Henderson with the Interfaith Alliance of Colorado.
Proponents of House Bill 1098 are hoping a proposed ballot measure will get enough signatures to let voters decide on the ban. Initiative 120 needs 124,632 valid signatures by March 4 to qualify for the ballot. The measure would prohibit abortions in Colorado after 22 weeks.