DENVER (CBS4)– The flu continues to remain widespread in Colorado. More than 2,000 people have been hospitalized with the flu so far this season in the state.
Three children have died from the flu in Colorado.
To prevent the spread of flu, people are encouraged to wash their hands and stay home if they are sick. For more information on flu prevention, visit the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment website.