DENVER (CBS4) – Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will stop in Denver this weekend. He will host a rally at the Bellco Theater on Sunday.
According to the Sanders campaign website, the 78-year-old Democratic candidate will host the rally at 6 p.m. at the Bellco Theater at the Colorado Convention Center on Sunday. Doors open at 4 p.m. You can sign up for tickets here.
Sanders won the popular vote in both the Iowa Caucus and the New Hampshire primaries. However, he is trailing former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg in the overall delegate count 22-21. The Nevada Caucus is Feb. 22.
