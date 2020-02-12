(HOODLINE) – Wondering where the finest bars are near you that don’t cost a fortune? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most excellent affordable bars in Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to enjoy a libation for less.
Las Margs
Topping the list is Las Margs. Located at 1521 Marion St. in Northeast Denver, the Mexican cantina is the highest-rated inexpensive bar in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 514 reviews on Yelp.
In addition to affordable drinks, Las Margs specializes in “Street-style tacos and Mexican favorites such as enchiladas, tamales and chile rellenos,” as noted on its Yelp profile in the section explaining specialties.
Illegal Pete’s
Next up is LoDo’s outpost of the Illegal Pete’s chain, situated at 1530 16th St., Suite 101. With four stars out of 745 reviews on Yelp, the bar and fast casual Mexican restaurant has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an economical option.
Yelper Claire B., who reviewed Illegal Pete’s LoDo on Nov. 23, wrote, “Illegal Pete’s happy hour is one of the longest ones I’ve come across, and goes ’til 8!”
William W. noted, “Great place for breakfast, football and beer. Good menu and prices, and a good atmosphere to hang out and watch football.”
My Brother’s Bar
At last, Highland’s My Brother’s Bar, located at 2376 15th St., is another prime choice, with Yelpers giving the low-cost bar and traditional American gastropub, which serves burgers and more, four stars out of 747 reviews.
“My Brother’s Bar, the oldest bar in Denver, has been continuously serving fine beers and spirits since 1873 and the best burgers in town since 1970,” the business states in the history section of its Yelp bio.
