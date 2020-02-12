Colorado Rockies GM Jeff Bridich On Nolan Arenado Feud: 'No Comment'While pitchers and catchers reported to spring training on Tuesday for the Colorado Rockies, general manager Jeff Bridich offered no comment on his recent and very public feud with star third baseman Nolan Arenado.

Tony Wolters, Colorado Rockies Argue Cases In Salary ArbitrationCatcher Tony Wolters argued for a $2,475,000 salary in arbitration on Monday, and the Colorado Rockies said he should be paid $1.9 million.

Former Colorado Avalanche Player Mark Rycroft: Nathan MacKinnon Should Be Hart Trophy WinnerFormer Avalanche player and current Avs analyst Mark Rycroft joined CBS4 Sports anchor Michael Spencer at The ViewHouse Centennial on Monday night.

Denver Nuggets Stage Huge 2nd Half Rally, Defeat Spurs 127-120Jamal Murray scored 14 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter to help the Denver Nuggets rally from 23 down to beat the Spurs 127-120 on Monday night.

CU Buffs Ranked No. 16 On AP Poll, Their Highest Rank Since 2014The Colorado men’s basketball team moved up eight spots to #16 in Monday’s Associated Press top 25 poll. It’s the highest the Buffs have been ranked since checking in at #15 back in 2014.

Nikola Jokic Named Western Conference Player Of The WeekThe NBA has announced that Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week.