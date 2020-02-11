Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The victim in Sunday’s murder in the 4900 block of Clay Street has been identified as Terance Longo. Charlene King has been arrested for investigation of first-degree murder in his death.
Officers rushed to the home in the 4900 block of North Clay Street about 8:10 p.m. Sunday where they found Longo, 67. He appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound under his eye.
According to the arrest affidavit, King told officers that she found a gun on the floor but investigators said the wound did not appear to be made from “close contact.”
The coroner determined that Longo died from a gunshot wound.