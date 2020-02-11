Comments
NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – Northglenn police say they received more information about 30 bee hives which were stolen last week. CBS4 reported about the theft on Monday.
Investigators say the bee hives are valued at $15,000 total. They were stolen from Karl’s Farm Dairy on 120th Avenue sometime between Feb. 1 and Feb. 8.
They did not detail what new information they received.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Northglenn Police Department at (303) 450-8897.