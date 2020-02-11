DENVER (CBS4)– The Lodge has recalled some of its marijuana products because of yeast and mold. While the retail cannabis company has multiple stores in the Denver metro area, there are two included in the recall.
The two locations of The Lodge impacted are 82 S. Federal Blvd. and 3944 N. High St., both in Denver.
The company is voluntarily recalling pre-rolled joints and other retail marijuana materials. High amounts of yeast and mold were found in the products.
Customers who have the recalled products are asked to dispose of them or return them to the store where they were purchased.
The recall includes marijuana plant material products (flower, shake, trim, pre-rolls, etc.) purchased before Feb. 7 with the code 403R-01007 and 403R-00207.