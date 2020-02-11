DENVER (CBS4) – After the snow that fell Monday, Denver has officially received 40.7 inches of snow this season. That’s about 8 inches above normal through Feb. 11 and puts this season on track to be the first above normal snow season since 2015-2016.
Last season (2018-2019) Denver was about 9 inches below normal with a total of 48.1 inches. The two previous seasons were abysmal with only 21.8 inches in 2016-2017 and 25.7 inches in 2017-2018.
Just this month, more than half the days completed so far have included measurable snowfall. For the month of February, Denver has officially received 10.8 inches through Monday night which is almost 8 inches above normal for the first 10 days of February. Usually Denver gets only 7.7 inches of snow during the entire month.
And of course the snowiest months of the year are still ahead. Spring storms in March and April bring an average of about 20 inches of snow to the Mile High City.
There is a chance for additional snow in Denver on Wednesday but accumulation at DIA seems unlikely. Most accumulating snow will be limited to areas above 6,000 feet west and south of Denver. The next good chance for accumulating snow across the entire Denver metro area should hold off until next week.