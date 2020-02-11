SCHOOL CLOSINGSSee the full list of school closings and delays
DENVER (CBS4)– At the Denver City Council meeting Monday night, the public weighed in on the proposed repeal of the ban on pit bulls and other terrier dogs. The proposal passed by a 7-4 vote.

The law will take effect in 90 days. It ends the 30-year-old breed specific ban.

Councilman Chris Herndon has brought forward the legislation that would repeal the ban.

There would still be several requirements pit bull owners would need to meet with Denver Animal Protection.

  1. Justin B in Denver says:
    February 10, 2020 at 10:22 pm

    Thank you Denver City Council for doing the right thing! Discrimination against great dogs and responsible owners has finally come to an end in Denver. For the council members that voted against this proposal, I will not be voting for you.

