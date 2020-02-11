CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– Former Avalanche player and current Avs analyst Mark Rycroft joined CBS4 Sports anchor Michael Spencer at The ViewHouse Centennial on Monday night. The Avs are on a four game winning streak and just finished a five game road trip with a 4-1 record.
They will host the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday evening at the Pepsi Center.
One major reason why the Avs have been so good has been the play of Nathan MacKinnon. Entering Monday night MacKinnon was second in the league in goals and in points.
“He’s just been getting it done every single night,” said Rycroft. “(He’s) on track to be the Hart Trophy winner in my opinion. He can draw two or three penalties a night. He’s just at the top of his game. we’re all lucky to be able to watch him.”
The Avs have also gotten a nice boost from rookie Cale Makar.
Makar spent two years in college hockey at UMass before joining the Avalanche, and Rycroft thinks that was beneficial to his development.
“He came in with some ‘man strength,’ as a 20-year-old guy and not at age 18,” said Rycroft. “He’s one of the greatest skaters on the planet. You don’t know if he’s going right or left straight or forward. That stride and that skating ability is as good as there is in the NHL.”