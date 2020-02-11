



– A Denver family’s home has been deemed uninhabitable after a man somehow drove his car through the front wall last Thursday . CBS4 first reported on the incident last Thursday evening, when firefighters were actively responding to the home on Newport Street in Denver’s Hilltop neighborhood.

According to the Denver Fire Department, the cause of the crash is still unclear.

On Tuesday, Camilla Johnson, who rents the home from her mother, shared home security video of the crash and subsequent emergency response.

“The car came diagonally and went straight through the baby gate,” Johnson explained.

The incident happened just hours after Johnson decided to bring her 2-year-old son, Aiden, to visit a family member. Her husband had also recently left home to go get a car wash.

“I got a call from our neighbor, Sheila, and she was describing to me, ‘Mia, there’s a car in your living room,’ and I said, ‘What?’” Johnson said.

Before she rushed home, Camilla checked her home security cameras, and saw a clip of the car crashing through the front of her home. Another clip showed a neighbor calling 911 from her driveway minutes later.

“The house is filling with smoke and the car is literally still running,” the woman can be heard telling a dispatcher.

Other video clips from her Blink camera show firefighters breaking the window to get inside and render aide to the driver. Later, you can see them carry the man from the driveway to an ambulance.

According to the Denver Fire Department, the driver was taken to Denver Health. His current condition is unknown.

“I hope that he’s OK, honestly,” said Johnson. “Nobody would do this on purpose. It was an accident.”

Currently, the same room Camilla’s son was playing just that morning is now unrecognizable with bricks and broken glass scattered about.

“Thank God I left. We could have been in there. I would have lost my son,” Johnson said tearfully.

It’s all stress 33-week pregnant Camilla doesn’t need. For now, she and her family will stay with her mom and be thankful for how lucky they are.

“I realized how unfortunate it was for all of us, but how grateful I was that we are all alive,” she said.

Camilla tells CBS4 she and her husband have renter’s insurance and the driver had insurance too, so there is hope they’ll be able to call this home again.