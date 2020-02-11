



– Want the scoop on Denver’s most happening local outposts? We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp and SafeGraph , a dataset of commercial points of interest and their visitor patterns, to deduce which eateries have been in the spotlight this month.

To find out who made the list, we first looked at Denver businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month and tracked businesses that consistently increased their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers, compared to past performance. Then, we analyzed foot traffic data from SafeGraph to validate the trends.

Read on to see which destinations have the momentum heading into springtime.

Oskar Blues

Open since January 2018, this popular New American gastropub is trending, in comparison to other businesses categorized as “American (New)” on Yelp.

Citywide, New American joints saw a median 1.2% increase in new reviews over the past month, but Oskar Blues saw a 1.8% increase, maintaining a mixed 3.5-star rating throughout. As for foot traffic, the number of visitors to Oskar Blues more than tripled over the past month, according to SafeGraph data.

It’s not the only trending outlier in the New American category: The Bindery has seen a 2.2% increase in reviews.

Located at 1624 Market St. in LoDo, Oskar Blues features a diverse, rotating assortment of American craft brews on-tap, plus a food menu of American-inspired plates like candied bacon, parmesan truffle fries, wood-grilled oysters, burgers and seafood jambalaya.

Oskar Blues is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday. According to SafeGraph, it’s usually busiest at noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., and people visit Oskar Blues most on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with a slowdown on Wednesdays.

Syrup

Whether or not you’ve been hearing buzz about City Park West’s location of Syrup, the well-established traditional American breakfast and brunch diner is a hot topic, according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as “Breakfast & Brunch” on Yelp saw a median 1.6% increase in new reviews over the past month, Syrup bagged a 2.1% increase in new reviews within that time frame, maintaining a mixed 3.5-star rating. As for foot traffic, Syrup saw visits more than triple in the past month, according to SafeGraph data.

Fascinated so far? Here’s more about the business from its Yelp history section: “Syrup started 10 years ago at our first location in Cherry Creek. We now have three locations and looking to grow with the city. Visit all of our locations in Cherry Creek, City Park and Downtown.”

There’s even more trending on Denver’s breakfast and brunch cuisine scene: Devour The 303 has seen a 19.7% increase in reviews.

Open at 1875 York St., Syrup provides a contemporary interpretation of breakfast, brunch and lunch fare, as explained on its Yelp bio. Noteworthy menu items to try here include Nutella-stuffed French toast, eggs Benedict, beignets and waffle sliders, which come with a choice of either scrambled eggs, ham and cheese or fried chicken with a side of Thai chili sauce.

Syrup is open from 7 a.m.–1:45 p.m. on weekdays and 7:30 a.m.–1:45 p.m. on weekends. According to SafeGraph, it usually gets busy at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon, and on Saturdays and Sundays, with a slowdown on Mondays.

Carne: Argentina Street Food

Baker’s Carne: Argentina Street Food is also making waves. Open at 258 Santa Fe Drive, the Argentine restaurant, which serves sandwiches and more, has seen a 40.7% bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 1.9% for all businesses tagged “Sandwiches” on Yelp.

There’s more than one hot spot trending in Denver’s sandwich category: Snarf’s Sandwiches has seen a 1% increase in reviews, while Corner Bakery Cafe has seen a 1.7% bump.

According to its Yelp page, Carne: Argentina Street Food offers classic Argentinian-style cuisine in a fast casual setting, with menu items ranging from fried empanadas and skirt steak salad to a variety of sandwiches, including chicken fried steak, pork steak and Argentine sausage. Over the past month, it’s maintained an excellent five-star rating among Yelpers.

Carne: Argentina Street Food is open from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.–3 p.m. on Saturday. (It’s closed on Sunday.)

Avanti Food & Beverage

Highland’s Avanti Food & Beverage is the city’s buzziest bar by the numbers.

The well-established bar and food court, which can be found at 3200 Pecos St., increased its new review count by 0.6% over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median new review count of 1.4% for the Yelp category “Bars.” As for foot traffic, Avanti Food & Beverage saw visits more than triple over the past month, according to SafeGraph data.

Avanti Food & Beverage is known for its extensive drink menu of draft beers, brews in bottles or cans, wines and specialty cocktails, along with its vast selection of different dining options, including pizzas, street food, Asian cuisine and Southern offerings.

Avanti Food & Beverage is open from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–1 a.m. on Thursday-Saturday. According to SafeGraph, it’s usually busiest at 9 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., and people visit Avanti Food & Beverage most on Saturdays and Thursdays. If you’re planning your visit, you may want to try its slower periods on Mondays.

