AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Experts from across Colorado shared their efforts to combat the opioid epidemic in our state. State Attorney General Phil Weiser was among those to address the Opioid Safety Summit in Aurora.
“We’ve got to figure out what’s working with respect to how are we stopping opioid prescriptions from getting to the wrong hands. We are working hard on whether it’s on interaddiction efforts, whether it’s holding accountable people who over-prescribe, whether it’s holding people accountable who divert drugs from take back days.”
Pharmacists, physicians, nurses and other behavioral health specialists attended the summit.
This is the third annual summit.