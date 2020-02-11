  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arapahoe Basin News, Skiing


ARAPAHOE BASIN, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Transportation conducted avalanche mitigation on US Highway 6 on Tuesday morning. One blast sent 6-8 feet of snow over the highway.

The blast on the “Widowmaker” about midmorning created the avalanche that left a snow slide over the highway, which was closed at the time.

Arapahoe Basin

(credit: Arapahoe Basin)

Crews estimated it will take about two hours to clear the highway of snow.

Avalanche mitigation has been popular in the mountains since last weeks winter storm dumped up to three feet of snow in some areas.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center determined that much of the avalanche danger in the high country is moderate to considerable.

Comments

Leave a Reply