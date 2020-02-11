Andrew James Coyle Killed In San Juan, Puerto Rico, Police Seek CluesPolice in Puerto Rico said Monday that they are seeking clues to help solve the killing of Andrew James Coyle, a tourist from Colorado who was thrown from an SUV and run over in the U.S. territory's capital. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago

Colorado Residents, Be Ready To Get Primary Ballots In The MailAlton Dillard, spokesman for the Denver Elections Division, talked about what voters can expect.

1 hour ago

New Proposed Congressional Legislation Would Mean 600,000 Acres Of Colorado Wilderness Could Get Enhanced ProtectionsThe U.S. House of Representatives could approve a new wilderness protection package this week. It includes more than 600,000 acres of land in Colorado.

1 hour ago

Business Owners In Arvada Help Pay Off School Lunch DebtThe situation in Jefferson County is one that's a problem across the country.

2 hours ago

A Break From Snow!Watch Ashton Altieri's forecast.

3 hours ago

State Regulation Of Office-Based Surgeries Prompted By Controversial Breast Implant SurgeryA 2019 breast augmentation surgery, that left 18-year-old high school graduate Emmalyn Nguyen with permanent brain damage, has prompted some lawmakers, families, and medical malpractice attorneys to call for state licensing and oversight of doctors’ offices, plastic surgery centers, and other facilities.

11 hours ago