COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado Springs Firefighters rescued six people after their vehicle went off Old Stage Road and tumbled up to 150 feet overnight. The road was coated with snow and the terrain was steep and rugged.
Rescuers had to set up a rope system to reach the driver and passengers — but amazingly, only one person suffered minor injuries.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department posted pictures on Twitter at about 3 a.m. Monday. The Colorado State Patrol and Broadmoor Fire Department also helped with the rescue.