COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado Springs Firefighters rescued six people after their vehicle went off Old Stage Road and tumbled up to 150 feet overnight. The road was coated with snow and the terrain was steep and rugged.

(credit: Colorado Springs Fire)

Rescuers had to set up a rope system to reach the driver and passengers — but amazingly, only one person suffered minor injuries.

(credit: Colorado Springs Fire)

The Colorado Springs Fire Department posted pictures on Twitter at about 3 a.m. Monday. The Colorado State Patrol and Broadmoor Fire Department also helped with the rescue.

(credit: Colorado Springs Fire)

 

 

