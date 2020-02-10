Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The first nine days of February have been snowy along Colorado’s Front Range with 9 inches of snow so far in Denver. The second month of the year is historically one of the drier months for the Mile High City.
An active jet stream pattern will bring at least two more chances for snow over the next five days and potentially a third chance by next Monday. February 2019 was also a snowy month in Denver with 13.4 inches measured at the airport.
