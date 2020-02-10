(CBS4) – After days of on-and-off snowfall, residents across the Denver metro area have been out shoveling. If you haven’t cleared your sidewalks already, most cities have a timeline in order to make sure you get it done.

In the City of Denver, homeowners have 24 hours after the snow stops falling to get their sidewalks cleared. Businesses have 4 hours.

“Now it’s my turn to shovel and clear the sidewalk and make sure I’m official with the city of Denver,” explained Mark Williams, who was out shoveling after getting home from a vacation. “It’s one of the first things we heard when we got here, when we moved to Denver.”

While many like Williams were hard at work shoveling, 7-year-old Paxton Oglesby was too. However, he was shoveling snow to build an igloo.

“We were inside and we were bored so I said let’s build a fort,” Oglesby said.

He and his dad spent three hours building the igloo.

“It was hard,” he said. “You keep on putting a bunch of piles until it gets high and you smack more snow where you want to put it.”

Oglesby spent the afternoon inside the igloo playing on his iPad. His fort was complete with lighting, a cup holder and a floor mat.