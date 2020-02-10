Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The snow just won’t quit! Another round of snow is hitting the Front Range and plains and will stick around through about midnight through early Tuesday morning.
The Denver metro area is under a Winter Weather Advisory for 2 to 5 inches of snow, while parts of the foothills could pick up 4 to 8 inches of snow. It does look like all of the snow will mostly clear by midnight or very early Tuesday morning.
Southern Colorado will still get snow through Tuesday afternoon, while the northern part will slowly return to sunshine.
A little light snow possible on Wednesday in Denver, with light snow possible in the mountains.
