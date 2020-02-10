  • CBS4On Air

By Audra Streetman
NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – Thieves stole 30,000 bees over the weekend from Karl’s Farm Dairy in Northglenn. The owners said 30 hives were stolen on Saturday with more than 1,000 bees per hive.

A photo of the bee hives before they were stolen over the weekend in Northglenn. (credit: CBS)

The estimated value of the stolen hives is $15,000. The beekeeper rents the property and pays rent in honey.

“If somebody took those bees and didn’t know much about beekeeping it’s a very good chance that those bees are now gone,” said Shannon Sublette, whose family owns the property.

The property is closing in March for redevelopment. It was one of the last remaining undeveloped parcels of land in Northglenn.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Northglenn Police Department at (303) 450-8897.

 

 

 

 

