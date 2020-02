Mark Rycroft Previews The Avalanche Stadium Series GameFormer Avs winger and current Altitude analyst, Mark Rycroft, joins us for a Few Extra Minutes to breakdown the upcoming Avalanche game at Falcon Stadium.

Evergreen Homeowner Lures Deer Inside Home To Feed ThemColorado Parks and Wildlife posted another video of people feeding wild animals with a call to stop, not only because it is against the law but because it is dangerous for animals, too.

State Lawmakers Aim To Better Air Quality With Stricter PunishmentsA bill in the House Energy and Environment Committee would give people in heavily polluted areas a voice and some hope.

Thousands Of Bees Stolen From Northglenn FarmThe owners of the bees and the hives found them all gone over the weekend.

Mother Nature Brings Snow As Coloradans Head Home Monday NightThe latest round of snow hit drivers just as they hit the road to go home on Monday.

One Of Several Anti-Vaccination Bills Dies In Senate CommitteeA Senate committee heard a bill Monday that would bar employers - including health care facilities - from requiring employees to get vaccinated.

