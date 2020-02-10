Comments
(CBS4) – The NBA has announced that Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week. Jokic averaged 27 points, 14 rebounds and 8 assists in the Nuggets 3 wins last week.
(CBS4) – The NBA has announced that Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week. Jokic averaged 27 points, 14 rebounds and 8 assists in the Nuggets 3 wins last week.
In the team’s 98-95 win over Utah, Jokic became just the ninth player in NBA history to post a 30-point/20-rebound/10-assist triple double and was just the second player in the past 44 years to register 31 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in a game.
NBA Players of the Week for Week 16.
West: Nikola Jokic (@nuggets)
East: @jaytatum0 (@celtics) pic.twitter.com/arczjDoGAb
— NBA (@NBA) February 10, 2020
It’s the first time Jokic has won the award this season and the sixth time he has won it in his career.