By Eric Christensen
Filed Under:Denver Nuggets News


(CBS4) – The NBA has announced that Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week. Jokic averaged 27 points, 14 rebounds and 8 assists in the Nuggets 3 wins last week.

Nikola Jokic at the Pepsi Center on Dec. 15, 2019

Nikola Jokic at the Pepsi Center on Dec. 15, 2019 (credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

In the team’s 98-95 win over Utah, Jokic became just the ninth player in NBA history to post a 30-point/20-rebound/10-assist triple double and was just the second player in the past 44 years to register 31 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in a game.

It’s the first time Jokic has won the award this season and the sixth time he has won it in his career.

