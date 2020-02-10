



— Sen. Michael Bennet is among a handful of Democratic presidential candidates who are polling in the single digits as New Hampshire’s primary nears. He joins tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, billionaire activist Tom Steyer and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard near the bottom of most surveys. For most of them, a poor showing on Tuesday could force them to rethink their campaigns.

Rather than dwelling on potential disappointment, these candidates are soldiering on with scores of town halls, house parties as well as breakfasts and dinners with supporters. It’s all in service to the idea that New Hampshire voters might surprise the pundits.

Speaking on the sidelines of a University of New Hampshire event on college costs, Bennet, Colorado’s senior senator, claimed that he had spent more time in New Hampshire than any other candidate and was hoping to finish third or fourth. He was in the midst of a tour that included 50 town halls and a rally Saturday in Manchester with Democratic operative James Carville.

He also picked up an endorsement from Democratic Rep. Jared Golden of Maine, the first member of Congress to endorse Bennet in his campaign for president.

“There is the opportunity in New Hampshire, especially after such a muddled result in Iowa, to sort of start the race anew.” Bennet told reporters. “It’s very important, very important to do well in New Hampshire. It’s vital for me.”

