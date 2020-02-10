(CBS4) – Five years after the crime, a Lake County woman has been found guilty of driving her car over her boyfriend. Maria Day, 59, was found guilty of second degree murder in the killing of John Alexander Martinez, 55, on James Street in Leadville in 2015.
Prosecutors in the court case, which was held in Clear Creek County, say Day ran over Martinez after he got out and walked in front of her car.
Surveillance video from a home near the crime scene released by authorities shows Day inspecting her front bumper after hitting him. She then tries to buff out the damage and drives away, leaving Martinez to die.
Approximately 30 minutes later she called 911 to report that she had hit someone. She was arrested the same day.
District Attorney Bruce Brown said it was “an extraordinarily long wait of five years to obtain justice” for family and friends of Martinez.
“(They) finally are able to have a conclusive judgment that Defendant Day set out to kill and accomplished her goal,” Brown said.
A sentencing date has not been set for Day.
““(They) finally are able to have a conclusive judgment that Defendant Day set out to kill and accomplished her goal,” Brown said.” — he seems confused about the case; Day was found guilty of second degree murder, not first.