COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Two weeks since 11-year-old Gannon Stauch disappeared, and he is still missing. Gannon’s stepmother reported him missing on Jan. 27.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says since then there has been 385 tips, 2,656 hours of investigative work and more than 3,600 staff hours put into search efforts.
The sheriff’s office and the FBI are still looking for any sign of Gannon. No one has been arrested or named as a suspect.
The sheriff’s office does encourage the public to come forward if they believe they saw or heard something that could be relevant to the case.
If you see him, please call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office right away at 719-390-5555 or 911.
If you have any information that can help in this case, call EPSO’s tipline at 719-520-6666 or email shrtips@elpasoco.com.