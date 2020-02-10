Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The woman who fell into the icy water of a partially frozen pond with her dog over the weekend is in critical condition. The woman fell into the frigid water near Colorado Academy on Sunday.
The dog was sent to the veterinarian for treatment. The woman’s husband saw them fall through the ice into the water near South Pierce Street and Hampden.
Firefighters had to pull them out. Firefighters say the pond has an aerator which keeps the middle of the body of water unfrozen.
It is unclear why the woman went onto the ice but first responders said this is a good reminder to not follow your pets onto what seems to be a frozen surface.