CU Buffs Ranked No. 16 On AP Poll, Their Highest Rank Since 2014The Colorado men’s basketball team moved up eight spots to #16 in Monday’s Associated Press top 25 poll. It’s the highest the Buffs have been ranked since checking in at #15 back in 2014.

Nikola Jokic Named Western Conference Player Of The WeekThe NBA has announced that Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week.

Denver Nuggets Move Up In The CBS Sports NBA Power RankingsThe Nuggets won just 20 road games last year but improved to 17-10 on the road this season with their weekend win in Phoenix.

Avalanche Defeat The Wild, Get Season's 18th Road WinSecond-period goals by Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog pushed the Avalanche past the Wild, 3-2.

'Baby Lindsay': Broncos Running Back Phillip Lindsay Will Be A DadBroncos running back Phillip Lindsay will become a dad in 2020.

Regis Jesuit Hockey Team Delivers Hundreds Of Stuffed Animals To Children's Hospital ColoradoNearly 400 teddy bears were collected on the ice and delivered on Sunday to Children's Hospital Colorado.