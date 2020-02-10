Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– At the Denver City Council meeting Monday night, the public will have the chance to weigh in on the proposed repeal of the ban on pit bulls and other terrier dogs. The proposal, if passed by the city council, would end the 30-year-old breed specific ban.
The plan, which allows the dogs under certain conditions, could get final approval at Monday night’s meeting.
Councilman Chris Herndon has brought forward the legislation that would repeal the ban.
There would still be several requirements pit bull owners would need to meet with Denver Animal Protection.