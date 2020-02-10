CSU Pueblo Now Offers Bachelor’s Of Science Degree In CannabisColorado State University is now offering a bachelor’s of science degree program in cannabis biology and chemistry at its campus in Pueblo. It's one of the first programs in the country to give students an opportunity to study the blossoming industry. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

'No Visible Signs Of Trauma': Skier Found Dead At BreckenridgeA 56-year-old man was found unconscious and not breathing at the bottom of a ski trail at Breckenridge Ski Resort on Friday. Officials say the skier was found in a creek bed, covered in snow, on an ungroomed trail. There were no visible signs of trauma. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Backstreet Boys Bringing 'DNA World Tour' Back To Denver In AugustThe iconic boy band will perform a concert at Denver's Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Wednesday, Aug. 19. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

Cloudy And Cool with Snow On Its WayWatch Callie Zanandrie's forecast.

4 hours ago

Atlas V Rocket Blasts Off For Mission To SunThe Atlas V Rocket was built by United Alliance in Colorado.

4 hours ago

Xcel Energy's New Transmission Line Runs From Brush To Daniels Park SubstationThe line will use the power of wind to help with carbon-free energy goal.

4 hours ago