BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado men’s basketball team moved up eight spots to #16 in Monday’s Associated Press top 25 poll. It’s the highest the Buffs have been ranked since checking in at #15 back in 2014.
The Buffs are also the highest ranked Pac-12 team sitting one spot ahead of Oregon who dropped three spots this week to 17th.
CU has been ranked for a record 11 weeks this season. The previous high was back in 1997 when the Chauncey Billups led Buffs were ranked for a total of eight weeks that year.
Colorado swept their weekend series with California and Stanford improving their record to 19-5. The Buffs sit atop the PAC-12 standings at 8-3.
It’s setting up to be a historic year Tad Boyle and company. The most wins any Buffs basketball team has had in a season is 24 (2010-11, 2011-12). With seven regular season games left, the Pac-12 conference tournament and the postseason, the Buffs will have plenty of opportunities to add to that win total.