DENVER

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver arrested Charlene King in connection with the murder of an adult male on Sunday. The man was found suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound on Sunday night on Clay Street.

King, 52, is in custody for investigation of first-degree murder.

Charlene King

Charlene King (credit: Denver Police)

Officers rushed to the home in the 4900 block of North Clay Street about 8:10 p.m. Sunday where they found the male victim. The man appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound under his eye.

49th clay murder

(credit: CBS)

According to the arrest affidavit, King told officers that she found a gun on the floor but investigators said the wound did not appear to be made from “close contact.”

