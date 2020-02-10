Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver arrested Charlene King in connection with the murder of an adult male on Sunday. The man was found suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound on Sunday night on Clay Street.
King, 52, is in custody for investigation of first-degree murder.
Officers rushed to the home in the 4900 block of North Clay Street about 8:10 p.m. Sunday where they found the male victim. The man appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound under his eye.
According to the arrest affidavit, King told officers that she found a gun on the floor but investigators said the wound did not appear to be made from “close contact.”