



The Colorado Department of Transportation wants to prevent avalanches especially with the amount of recent snow. Crews are using their new Gazex remote mitigation system for avalanche mitigation.

They plan to close U.S. 40 over Berthoud Pass as crews continue their work following a weekend of snow measured in feet.

CDOT will blast for snow slides while the entire highway is closed to traffic. Their hope is to have it reopened by 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Berthoud Pass isn’t just an important link to Winter Park and Grand County, it also leads to very popular backcountry use area.

“It’s one of the best places in Colorado, best powder, best conditions,” backcountry skier Eli Lane told CBS4 Monday.

Lane is taking advantage of the deep snow, but is also keeping that avalanche danger in mind.

“We’re keeping one eye on the avalanche reports, seeing those conditions. That initial storm the conditions were pretty dangerous. After a few days of settling, it’s getting a little bit better, a little bit better. Now is the time to come up between the next big storm,” Lane said.

CBS4 showed CDOT installing the new mitigation system in 2019. A series of pod shaped remote detonators were placed along slide zones.

“We don’t want people lost in avalanches. It’s a super serious thing especially as we’re getting more and more snow this time of year,” Lane added.

Crews will close the highway between mile markers 234 and 243 from midnight until 4 a.m. The closure could last longer if they bring down more snow than they plan.