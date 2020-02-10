Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Two people were shot and two detained in a shooting Monday morning in Aurora. The shooting happened in the 300 block of Potomac.
Officers rushed to the scene where they found two people injured in the shooting.
The 2 individuals we have detained in this incident have also been transported to the hospital.
1 of them had minor injuries from a gunshot wound the other transported for health reasons.
— Aurora Police Dept. 🚔👮🏼♀️👮🏾♂️ (@AuroraPD) February 10, 2020
The victims were rushed to the hopsital with serious injuries.
Two people were detained and also taken to the hospital. The suspects have not been identified.
