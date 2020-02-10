  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aurora News

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Two people were shot and two detained in a shooting Monday morning in Aurora. The shooting happened in the 300 block of Potomac.

aurora potomac shooting

(credit: CBS)

Officers rushed to the scene where they found two people injured in the shooting.

The victims were rushed to the hopsital with serious injuries.

aurora potomac shooting

(credit: CBS)

Two people were detained and also taken to the hospital. The suspects have not been identified.

Comments
  1. Curtis Sliwa says:
    February 10, 2020 at 12:03 pm

    Welcome to Aurora. Gangville.

    Reply

Leave a Reply