STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Organizers at Steamboat Fireworks are celebrating a Guinness World Record Sunday after they launched a 62-inch, 2,797 lb. firework. The launch happened at the end of the Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival Saturday night.
CBS4’s Matt Kroschel first reported on the attempt, which wasn’t the team’s first try. In 2019, a launch resulted in a premature explosion of the firework within underground.
On Sunday, Tim Borden, the project manager, praised the city of Steamboat Springs for the achievement, including first responders.
“We had to work closely with these people to ensure that our firework posed absolutely no danger to people, wildlife or structures in the area,” Borden said in a news release.
Borden also thanked the team for “their dedication and their expertise.”
The previous record was set in the United Arab Emirates on Dec. 31, 2018 with a 2,397 lb. firework.
The shell was more than seven inches thick, and the mortar used to launch the shell was 26 feet long.
The team was given official certification by a Guinness World Record representative who was on site.
“People are already asking us, ‘What’s next?’ I really can’t answer that question, other than to say, whatever it is, I hope to do it with this same bunch of guys.”
