  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMCollege Basketball
    1:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Steamboat Springs News, Winter Carnival


STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Organizers at Steamboat Fireworks are celebrating a Guinness World Record Sunday after they launched a 62-inch, 2,797 lb. firework. The launch happened at the end of the Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival Saturday night.

(credit: Steamboat Fireworks)

CBS4’s Matt Kroschel first reported on the attempt, which wasn’t the team’s first try. In 2019, a launch resulted in a premature explosion of the firework within underground.

On Sunday, Tim Borden, the project manager, praised the city of Steamboat Springs for the achievement, including first responders.

(credit: Steamboat Fireworks)

“We had to work closely with these people to ensure that our firework posed absolutely no danger to people, wildlife or structures in the area,” Borden said in a news release.

Borden also thanked the team for “their dedication and their expertise.”

The previous record was set in the United Arab Emirates on Dec. 31, 2018 with a 2,397 lb. firework.

The shell was more than seven inches thick, and the mortar used to launch the shell was 26 feet long.

The team was given official certification by a Guinness World Record representative who was on site.

“People are already asking us, ‘What’s next?’ I really can’t answer that question, other than to say, whatever it is, I hope to do it with this same bunch of guys.”

Comments
  1. denverradicalparty says:
    February 9, 2020 at 10:55 am

    If the shell “weighed about seven tons” it would have been closer to 14,000 lbs, not 2,797.

    Reply

Leave a Reply