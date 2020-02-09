Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay will become a dad in 2020. The star running back made the announcement on his Instagram page late Saturday night.
Lindsay just finished his second season with the Broncos.
The undrafted rookie ran for 1,011 yards and 7 TDs in 2019, becoming the first undrafted rookie in NFL history to start his career with back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons.
