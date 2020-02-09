  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay will become a dad in 2020. The star running back made the announcement on his Instagram page late Saturday night.

😍💙🤰🏻 #BabyLindsay

Lindsay just finished his second season with the Broncos.

The undrafted rookie ran for 1,011 yards and 7 TDs in 2019, becoming the first undrafted rookie in NFL history to start his career with back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons.

