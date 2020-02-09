ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Law enforcement officers are looking for a male and two females who apparently rolled a stolen vehicle and then robbed a car from the first people who stopped to help them.
A silver 2016 Toyota RAV4 was taken at gunpoint from two people who pulled over Sunday morning at Highway 86 and Elbert County Road 125, about eight miles north of Simla and 15 miles west of Limon. The Toyota bears an Arizona license plate BSR-3729.
A white male and two Hispanic females, all thought to be in the 20s, drove off in the Toyota at approximately 5 a.m.
Some undetermined time before the alleged carjacking, the trio of suspects had apparently rolled a red Dodge Grand Caravan at the intersection. It turned out to be a stolen vehicle from the Denver area, according to Elbert County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jonathan Rollf.
The two good Samaritans from the Toyota were uninjured.