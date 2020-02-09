



Several event venues are stepping up to help salvage what should be the happiest day ever for a number of Colorado couples. It’s all following the abrupt closing of Noah’s Event Venue in Westminster — first reported on Friday by CBS4 investigator Rick Sallinger.

With their wedding day four months away, Tyler Roben and Amanda Engel find themselves scrambling.

“It’s just been a little more chaos than we want,” Roben said.

It’s a helpless feeling that started last week when a friend received her save the date and looked up the location.

“She sent a screenshot of the venue, and it said ‘permanently closed,’” Engel said.

That business is Noah’s Event Venue in Westminster, and the couple had already put down thousands of dollars. On Friday, CBS4 learned the national company let its employees go and filed for bankruptcy last May.

Now, Tyler and Amanda, along with many other couples, are back to square one, but they aren’t on their own.

“’We are offering venue free to Noah’s brides and also offering discounts on catering,’” Engel read from a text message sent by the Copper Leaf, an event venue in Broomfield.

“We were basically concerned about the brides because it’s one of the biggest days of their life,” said Vipul Seth, co-owner of the Copper Leaf.

It’s one of several Colorado companies stepping in to offer relief or discounted rates to couples feeling abandoned by Noah’s.

“If anything, it’s been nice to see everybody reaching out and trying to help,” said Roben.

Unlike some couples, Tyler and Amanda still have a few months to figure it out, and they aren’t losing hope yet.

“Quite frankly, some of the places that have reached out, and we’ll be visiting next week, they look nicer than Noah’s was,” He said.

The Copper Leaf is not the only venue offering to work with these couples. The following companies have reached out to CBS4:

Molly Brown Summer House

www.mollybrownsummerhouse.com

Contact Momo – 720-253-8349

Copper Leaf Event Center

https://copperleafeventcenter.com/

Contact Vipul Seth – 303-768-8970

Church Ranch Event Center

https://www.churchrancheventcenter.com/

main number – 303-404-3777