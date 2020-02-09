Comments
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Castle Rock police say local restaurants were burglarized overnight Saturday. Police responded to the businesses in the Promenade area.
They say the suspect or suspects entered four restaurants, Fuzzy’s Taco, Del Taco, Zoe’s Kitchen, Tokyo Joe’s, during normal hours and posed as an associate or inspector.
Investigators say the suspect or suspects tried to burglarize Chili’s.
They then disabled the alarms and camera, police say, and came back later when the restaurants were closed and burglarized it.
Business owners who notice anything suspicious or have issues with their alarm systems are asked to call Castle Rock police.