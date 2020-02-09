Comments
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says a backcountry skier triggered an avalanche on Boreas Pass in the Vail and Summit County Forecast Zone. The avalanche happened on Saturday.
They say the avalanche danger in seven of 10 backcountry zones is considerable. Snow from Friday and Saturday will be combined with new snow on Sunday.
They say wind will drastically increase danger
“The places where we can find safer riding conditions are very limited,” the CAIC posted. “Today is not a day to step out and push the terrain.”
On Saturday, CAIC officials told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas wind drastically increases the threat of avalanches.
On Friday, Interstate 70 was closed going west because of an avalanche in the Officers Gulch area between Copper Mountain and Frisco.