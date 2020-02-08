  • CBS4On Air

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Hundreds of people plan to gather Saturday night for a candle light vigil to Gannon Stauch. The 11-year-old boy disappeared on Jan. 27.

Gannon Stauch

Gannon Stauch (credit: El Paso County)

Community members organized the vigil to be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Lorson Ranch.

On Friday, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced large search groups would be suspended. Instead, more focused, smaller groups would continue to look for Gannon.

(credit: CBS)

The sheriff’s office said this is still considered a “missing person, endangered child” case, and there are no suspects in Gannon’s disappearance.

If you have tips or any information call the tip line at 719-520-6666 or email the sheriff’s office at tips@elpasoco.com.

