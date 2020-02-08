Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Hundreds of people plan to gather Saturday night for a candle light vigil to Gannon Stauch. The 11-year-old boy disappeared on Jan. 27.
Community members organized the vigil to be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Lorson Ranch.
On Friday, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced large search groups would be suspended. Instead, more focused, smaller groups would continue to look for Gannon.
The sheriff’s office said this is still considered a “missing person, endangered child” case, and there are no suspects in Gannon’s disappearance.
If you have tips or any information call the tip line at 719-520-6666 or email the sheriff’s office at tips@elpasoco.com.