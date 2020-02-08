Comments
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Commerce City police say a 2 1/2-year-old boy was taken by his mother who lost her parental rights. They are looking for Valerie Watson, 29, and her son Danny Fish.
Police say Waston and Fish was last seen near Colfax Avenue and Colorado Boulevard on Thursday, Feb. 6. They say she is known to stay at hotels along East Colfax Ave.
Police describe Watson as a 6-foot-1 black woman with brown hair and eyes. The boy is described as a 3-foot-tall black male with brown hair and eyes.
If you have information relating to the location of Fish, you’re asked to immediately call 911 or the Commerce City police department at 303-288-1535.